The Bouncing Souls announce New Album and “Born To Be Tour” with The Suicide Machines

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The Bouncing Souls have announced Born To Be, their new album which will be out June 26th. Pre-order it now and you can stream the new single ‘The Light’ below. The band are hitting the road in a big way this year, announcing their “Born To Be Tour,” a massive run celebrating both new music and some fan-favorite records along with Suicide Machines. Suicide Machines are celebrating 30 years of Destruction by Definition, which they will perform in full.



The tour supports The Bouncing Souls’ upcoming album Born To Be, but also celebrating anniversaries for Maniacal Laughter, How I Spent My Summer Vacation, and The Gold Record. Expect a stacked setlist pulling from across their catalog.

Support across the run will rotate and includes H2O, The Drowns, Strike Anywhere, Human Issue, The Flatliners, The Jack Knives, The Aggrolites, and Dead Bars.

The tour kicks off in July 2026 in Denver, CO and runs through early 2027, wrapping up in Portland, OR. Along the way, the bands will hit cities across the U.S. and Canada including Minneapolis, Winnipeg, Charleston, Asheville, Baltimore, Milwaukee, Cleveland, Washington, DC, Los Angeles, and more.

Tour Dates

July 2026

Support: H2O, The Drowns

July 9 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre

July 10 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

July 11 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

July 12 – Winnipeg, MB @ The Park Theatre

July 14 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall

July 15 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre

July 17 – Kelowna, BC @ Kelowna Event Centre

July 18 – Bellingham, WA @ Fourth Corner Punk Fest

September 2026

Support: Strike Anywhere, Human Issue

Sept 10 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

Sept 11 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

Sept 12 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

Sept 13 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

Sept 15 – Richmond, VA @ The National

Sept 16 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

Sept 17 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

Sept 18 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

Sept 20 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

December 2026

Support: The Flatliners, The Jack Knives

Dec 2 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

Dec 3 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner

Dec 6 – Ottawa, ON @ The Bronson

Dec 9 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Dec 10 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

Dec 11 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

February 2027

Support: The Aggrolites, Dead Bars

Feb 12 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

Feb 13 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

Feb 15 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

Feb 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

Feb 17 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre

Feb 19 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

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