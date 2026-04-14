The Bouncing Souls announce New Album and “Born To Be Tour” with The Suicide Machines
Music News | Apr 14th, 2026
The Bouncing Souls have announced Born To Be, their new album which will be out June 26th. Pre-order it now and you can stream the new single ‘The Light’ below. The band are hitting the road in a big way this year, announcing their “Born To Be Tour,” a massive run celebrating both new music and some fan-favorite records along with Suicide Machines. Suicide Machines are celebrating 30 years of Destruction by Definition, which they will perform in full.
The tour supports The Bouncing Souls’ upcoming album Born To Be, but also celebrating anniversaries for Maniacal Laughter, How I Spent My Summer Vacation, and The Gold Record. Expect a stacked setlist pulling from across their catalog.
Support across the run will rotate and includes H2O, The Drowns, Strike Anywhere, Human Issue, The Flatliners, The Jack Knives, The Aggrolites, and Dead Bars.
The tour kicks off in July 2026 in Denver, CO and runs through early 2027, wrapping up in Portland, OR. Along the way, the bands will hit cities across the U.S. and Canada including Minneapolis, Winnipeg, Charleston, Asheville, Baltimore, Milwaukee, Cleveland, Washington, DC, Los Angeles, and more.
Tour Dates
July 2026
Support: H2O, The Drowns
July 9 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre
July 10 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
July 11 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
July 12 – Winnipeg, MB @ The Park Theatre
July 14 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall
July 15 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre
July 17 – Kelowna, BC @ Kelowna Event Centre
July 18 – Bellingham, WA @ Fourth Corner Punk Fest
September 2026
Support: Strike Anywhere, Human Issue
Sept 10 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
Sept 11 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm
Sept 12 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
Sept 13 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
Sept 15 – Richmond, VA @ The National
Sept 16 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
Sept 17 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
Sept 18 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
Sept 20 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
December 2026
Support: The Flatliners, The Jack Knives
Dec 2 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
Dec 3 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner
Dec 6 – Ottawa, ON @ The Bronson
Dec 9 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
Dec 10 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
Dec 11 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
February 2027
Support: The Aggrolites, Dead Bars
Feb 12 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
Feb 13 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
Feb 15 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
Feb 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
Feb 17 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre
Feb 19 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall