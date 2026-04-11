Broadway Books TV Series To Be Released on National Booksellers Day (April 25th)

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This feels like something my wife would watch. Broadway Books pilot “The Tipping Point” is releasing digitally on YouTube on National Booksellers Day which is April 25th apparently! Broadway Books features music by Martin Courtney (of the band Real Estate), performances by Carlos Dengler (founding member of the band Interpol), NYC comedians Joe Apollonio, Lauren Servideo, Ruby McCollister, developed with a female creative crew: written and directed by Carianne King, produced by Abbie Jones of Mirmade Productions, additional support by Miranda Kahn.



After a successful bookstore tour (with stops including The Brooklyn Book Festival, Baltimore’s Atomic Books, & Boston’s Porter Square Books), plus playing Dances With Films, NYC’s The Downtown Festival is releasing the pilot for all to enjoy! See the pilot Overly Honest Reviews called “One of the most self-aware and quietly hilarious pilots of the year.” Coinciding with National Bookseller day and released ahead of crowd-raising to produce additional episodes for an entire season!

Episode 1, titled “The Tipping Point” after the Malcolm Gladwell title, was developed in a UCB Pilot Writing class during the pandemic and inspired by Carianne’s experience on the Upper West Side as a bookseller. Broadway Books is about a group of over-educated, under-employed bookstore workers struggling to keep their independent bookstore in business using increasingly desperate measures. In the pilot, the team scrambles to raise the numbers for that night’s Malcolm Gladwell reading, drawing upon lessons from “The Tipping Point” to do so.

A handmade, independent antidote to AI and a proven literary crowdpleaser, Broadway Books is a love letter to neighborhood bookstores everywhere, and the important role they play in our communities.

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