Stolen Kingdom Documentary Out May 21st. Watch The Trailer!

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Everybody loves Walt Disney World! So much so they will steal stuff from there. Stolen Kingdom is a documentary that delves into the history of mischief, scandal and theft at Walt Disney World, ultimately leading to the theft of an animatronic valued at nearly half a million dollars (Body Wars’s Buzzy!).



The film features key figures from the park’s underground community, each sharing their unique stories. As the narrative unfolds, early pranks and antics are shown to have inspired more recent crimes, culminating in a true crime mystery. What begins as a tale of friendship and passion ends with one lingering question: Who stole Buzzy?

I’ve been waiting for this one to come out since I follow director Joshua Bailey on social media since he’s an artist as well.

Joshua will be in attendance for Q&A for the roadshow screenings, which seems like all the rage with indie movies these days so it’s something cool to do when it hits town:

May 21st / Los Angeles, California / Laemmle North Hollywood

May 22nd / Los Angeles, California / Brain Dead Studios

May 23rd / Palm Springs, California / Festival Theaters

May 24th / San Diego, California / Digital Gym Cinemas

May 25th / Santa Ana, California / The Frida Cinema

May 26th / Ojai, California / Ojai Playhouse

May 27th / Dennis, MA / Cape Cinema

May 28th / Catskill, New York / Community Theater

May 29th / Syracuse, New York / The Palace Theater

May 30th / Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey / Smodcastle Cinemas

May 31st / Somerville, Massachusetts / Somerville Theater

June 1st / New York City, New York / TBA

June 2nd / Davenport, Iowa / The Last Picture House

June 3rd / Chicago, Illinois / The Music Box Theater

June 4th / Minneapolis, Minnesota / The Heights

June 6th / Houston, Texas / TBA

June 7th / Austin, Texas / TBA

June 8th / Dallas, Texas / The Texas Theater

June 10th / Miami, Florida / O Cinemas

June 11th / Atlanta, Georgia / Tara Theater

June 12th / Franklin, Tennessee / Franklin Theater

June 13th / Tampa, Florida / Sun-Ray Cinemas

June 14th / Sarasota, Florida / TBA

About Joshua Bailey:

Joshua Bailey (writer/director/producer) was born in Tampa, Florida. As a child, he dreamed of becoming a filmmaker after being captivated by the works of Steven Spielberg. At 18, he relocated to Orlando, Florida to study film at Valencia College before departing the program prior to graduation. After working at Orlando’s theme parks for a time (including Walt Disney World), Joshua was inspired to tell the story behind Stolen Kingdom, his directorial debut.

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