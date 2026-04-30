ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (April 2026)

Hey it’s time for a new playlist! April 2026 new music playlist features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Menzingers, Social D, Bouncing Souls, Slow Gherkin, Moon Taxi, Mat Kearney, Duane Betts, Surfer Girl, Protoje, The Magnetics, The Aggrolites, Buju Banton, Andy Frasco & The U.N. and more!



Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.

Playlist:

1. The Menzingers – Chance Encounters

2. Social Distortion – Partners In Crime

3. The Bouncing Souls – The Light

4. The Bar Stool Preachers – Plastic Romantic

5. Bowling For Soup – In Too Deep

6. Slow Gherkin – Backyard

7. A-100s – Too Rad To Be Sad

8. Moon Taxi;Claire Wright – River Water (with Claire Wright)

9. Beach Fly – Sun Drunk

10. Mat Kearney – Catch A Fire

11. Hard-Fi – Looking For Fun

12. Magic Wands – Yesterday’s Dream

13. Ries Brothers;Andy Frasco – Farm Song

14. Mason Jennings – Say Goodbye to the Ground

15. Middle Aged Dad Jam Band – Jessie’s Girl – Cover

16. Johnny Depp;Imelda May;Shane MacGowan – Haunted

17. The Real McKenzies – Black Agnes

18. The Agonizers – Hulkbuster

19. The Magnetics – I Dream of Jeannie

20. Catbite – I Wish I Had a Date

21. BAD OPERATION – Workin’ Real Hard to Let Go

22. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra;Murotsuyoshi;Sakanakun – Good Luck, My Friend!

23. Bite Me Bambi – Cholly

24. Cherry Poppin’ Daddies – Daughters of Montezuma

25. DOOM REGULATOR – “Simon Says” the Kingpin

26. Dillinger Four – Don’t Happy Be Worry

27. SOJA;Kabaka Pyramid – World That We’re Livin In (With Kabaka Pyramid)

28. The Aggrolites – Musical Muse

29. Surfer Girl – Lose Touch

30. MAGIC! – Send My Love

31. SunDub;HIRIE – Don’t Let Me Down

32. The Elovaters;Bryce Vine – Pockets Full Of Sand (with Bryce Vine)

33. Protoje;Jesse Royal – Something I Said

34. Common Kings – Rhythm Of The Night

35. RDGLDGRN – Sunshine

36. Seven Suns;Fia – Cotton Candy (with Fia)

37. Little Stranger;Andy Frasco & The U.N. – Love You When I’m Sad

38. Algorhythm – Trip Around The Sun

39. O.A.R. – Where We Are Right Now

40. R.W.W. – Don’t U Worry

41. MALINOWSKI;Jay Malinowski – Rain-Maker

42. Noah Guthrie – Childhood

43. Of Good Nature;Mellodose – Good Life – Reggae Remix

44. Tropidelic;Collie Buddz;Eli-Mac – Follow Your Nature (with Collie Buddz & Eli-Mac)

45. Smoke and Mirrors Sound System – She’s Got You

46. Jesse Malin – Rudie Can’t Fail

47. Mercy Union – The Optimist

48. Bleachers – the van

49. Victory Kid – You’re Alright

50. Patrick Stump – A Selection

51. King Prawn – Lose My Senses

52. Cenzo – Bring It Down

53. Steppin’ Razor Blades – In Stereo

54. Mad Tab – Awake

55. MAYSON’s PARTY – WARPED

56. Dunia & Aram – How Does the Wicked Man?

57. The Eargoggle;Victor Rice – Magazine – Little Push Dub

58. Big D and the Kids Table – Right Now

59. RAT BOY – BROKEN

60. zebrahead – Smoke Signals from My Couch

61. Belvedere – Crimson

62. The Blackburns – ASM KoP

63. Keep Flying – Pink Cloud 9

64. Courteeners – The Luckiest Man Alive

65. Foo Fighters – Of All People

66. Thee Sacred Souls – Any Old Fool

67. Maya Hawke – Bring Home My Man

68. OneRepublic – Need Your Love

69. America – You Can Do Magic – LIVE

70. Weezer – Shine Again

71. The Raging Nathans – Running in Place

72. The Aquadolls – First Kiss

73. The Flatliners – Inner Peace

74. Horace Pinker – Another Way

75. Don’t Panic – Silent Engineer

76. Nerf Herder – Diana [redux]

77. Shinedown – Outlaw

78. Charley Crockett – Lonesome Dove

79. Hayes Carll;Corb Lund – Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old)

80. Janet Devlin – Working For The Man

81. Old Crow Medicine Show;Del McCoury;Ronnie McCoury;Molly Tuttle – My Side of the Mountain

82. Shaboozey – Born To Die

83. Sam Burchfield – Leave The Light On

84. BRELAND;Disney – Go the Distance

85. Duane Betts – Heartache

86. The Dirty Grass Players – Hunting Season

87. Vittorio Giampietro;John C. Reilly – Birdie

88. Oh He Dead – Butterfly

89. The Rumpled – Loser

90. Mamas Gun – Hardest Yards

91. Matt Berry;Phill Scragg;Graham Mann – Everything’s Peachy, Pt. 8

92. Temples – Vendetta

93. The Haunted Youth – wake up

94. The Revivalists – Heart Stop

95. The Head And The Heart – Beg, Steal, Borrow – Piano Version – Ghost No. 7

96. Buju Banton – Butterflies

97. I Wayne;Don Yute – UPSTREAM

98. Duane Stephenson – Soldier

99. Clinton Fearon;Littlerock Sound;Manjul – To Remember

100. Bushman – Children of the Sun

101. Blossoms – Joke About Divorce

102. Reverend And The Makers;Robbie Williams – Fucked Up

103. Andy Frasco & The U.N. – The Older I Get

104. The Feelgood McLouds;Indecent Behavior – Dance Or Die

105. Kepi Ghoulie – I Can Talk to the Animals

106. Isaac And The Soul Machine – Champagne

107. The Dead Krazukies – 1997

108. Dead Pioneers;The Interrupters – Never Alone

109. We Are Messengers;Moya Brennan;Maire Brennan – Where The Streets Have No Name – Retold | The Irish Sessions

110. Bruce McCulloch – Ballad Of The Bomb Sniffing Dog

“`