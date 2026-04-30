ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (April 2026)
Hey it’s time for a new playlist! April 2026 new music playlist features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Menzingers, Social D, Bouncing Souls, Slow Gherkin, Moon Taxi, Mat Kearney, Duane Betts, Surfer Girl, Protoje, The Magnetics, The Aggrolites, Buju Banton, Andy Frasco & The U.N. and more!
Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.
Playlist:
1. The Menzingers – Chance Encounters
2. Social Distortion – Partners In Crime
3. The Bouncing Souls – The Light
4. The Bar Stool Preachers – Plastic Romantic
5. Bowling For Soup – In Too Deep
6. Slow Gherkin – Backyard
7. A-100s – Too Rad To Be Sad
8. Moon Taxi;Claire Wright – River Water (with Claire Wright)
9. Beach Fly – Sun Drunk
10. Mat Kearney – Catch A Fire
11. Hard-Fi – Looking For Fun
12. Magic Wands – Yesterday’s Dream
13. Ries Brothers;Andy Frasco – Farm Song
14. Mason Jennings – Say Goodbye to the Ground
15. Middle Aged Dad Jam Band – Jessie’s Girl – Cover
16. Johnny Depp;Imelda May;Shane MacGowan – Haunted
17. The Real McKenzies – Black Agnes
18. The Agonizers – Hulkbuster
19. The Magnetics – I Dream of Jeannie
20. Catbite – I Wish I Had a Date
21. BAD OPERATION – Workin’ Real Hard to Let Go
22. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra;Murotsuyoshi;Sakanakun – Good Luck, My Friend!
23. Bite Me Bambi – Cholly
24. Cherry Poppin’ Daddies – Daughters of Montezuma
25. DOOM REGULATOR – “Simon Says” the Kingpin
26. Dillinger Four – Don’t Happy Be Worry
27. SOJA;Kabaka Pyramid – World That We’re Livin In (With Kabaka Pyramid)
28. The Aggrolites – Musical Muse
29. Surfer Girl – Lose Touch
30. MAGIC! – Send My Love
31. SunDub;HIRIE – Don’t Let Me Down
32. The Elovaters;Bryce Vine – Pockets Full Of Sand (with Bryce Vine)
33. Protoje;Jesse Royal – Something I Said
34. Common Kings – Rhythm Of The Night
35. RDGLDGRN – Sunshine
36. Seven Suns;Fia – Cotton Candy (with Fia)
37. Little Stranger;Andy Frasco & The U.N. – Love You When I’m Sad
38. Algorhythm – Trip Around The Sun
39. O.A.R. – Where We Are Right Now
40. R.W.W. – Don’t U Worry
41. MALINOWSKI;Jay Malinowski – Rain-Maker
42. Noah Guthrie – Childhood
43. Of Good Nature;Mellodose – Good Life – Reggae Remix
44. Tropidelic;Collie Buddz;Eli-Mac – Follow Your Nature (with Collie Buddz & Eli-Mac)
45. Smoke and Mirrors Sound System – She’s Got You
46. Jesse Malin – Rudie Can’t Fail
47. Mercy Union – The Optimist
48. Bleachers – the van
49. Victory Kid – You’re Alright
50. Patrick Stump – A Selection
51. King Prawn – Lose My Senses
52. Cenzo – Bring It Down
53. Steppin’ Razor Blades – In Stereo
54. Mad Tab – Awake
55. MAYSON’s PARTY – WARPED
56. Dunia & Aram – How Does the Wicked Man?
57. The Eargoggle;Victor Rice – Magazine – Little Push Dub
58. Big D and the Kids Table – Right Now
59. RAT BOY – BROKEN
60. zebrahead – Smoke Signals from My Couch
61. Belvedere – Crimson
62. The Blackburns – ASM KoP
63. Keep Flying – Pink Cloud 9
64. Courteeners – The Luckiest Man Alive
65. Foo Fighters – Of All People
66. Thee Sacred Souls – Any Old Fool
67. Maya Hawke – Bring Home My Man
68. OneRepublic – Need Your Love
69. America – You Can Do Magic – LIVE
70. Weezer – Shine Again
71. The Raging Nathans – Running in Place
72. The Aquadolls – First Kiss
73. The Flatliners – Inner Peace
74. Horace Pinker – Another Way
75. Don’t Panic – Silent Engineer
76. Nerf Herder – Diana [redux]
77. Shinedown – Outlaw
78. Charley Crockett – Lonesome Dove
79. Hayes Carll;Corb Lund – Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old)
80. Janet Devlin – Working For The Man
81. Old Crow Medicine Show;Del McCoury;Ronnie McCoury;Molly Tuttle – My Side of the Mountain
82. Shaboozey – Born To Die
83. Sam Burchfield – Leave The Light On
84. BRELAND;Disney – Go the Distance
85. Duane Betts – Heartache
86. The Dirty Grass Players – Hunting Season
87. Vittorio Giampietro;John C. Reilly – Birdie
88. Oh He Dead – Butterfly
89. The Rumpled – Loser
90. Mamas Gun – Hardest Yards
91. Matt Berry;Phill Scragg;Graham Mann – Everything’s Peachy, Pt. 8
92. Temples – Vendetta
93. The Haunted Youth – wake up
94. The Revivalists – Heart Stop
95. The Head And The Heart – Beg, Steal, Borrow – Piano Version – Ghost No. 7
96. Buju Banton – Butterflies
97. I Wayne;Don Yute – UPSTREAM
98. Duane Stephenson – Soldier
99. Clinton Fearon;Littlerock Sound;Manjul – To Remember
100. Bushman – Children of the Sun
101. Blossoms – Joke About Divorce
102. Reverend And The Makers;Robbie Williams – Fucked Up
103. Andy Frasco & The U.N. – The Older I Get
104. The Feelgood McLouds;Indecent Behavior – Dance Or Die
105. Kepi Ghoulie – I Can Talk to the Animals
106. Isaac And The Soul Machine – Champagne
107. The Dead Krazukies – 1997
108. Dead Pioneers;The Interrupters – Never Alone
109. We Are Messengers;Moya Brennan;Maire Brennan – Where The Streets Have No Name – Retold | The Irish Sessions
110. Bruce McCulloch – Ballad Of The Bomb Sniffing Dog
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