Mason Jennings Announces New Album ‘Dark Wings’

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Singer/songwriter Mason Jennings is back with a new album, Dark Wings, arriving July 10 via Loosegroove Records.



Along with the announcement, Jennings dropped the first single, “Say Goodbye to the Ground,” which gives a pretty solid preview of what he’s digging into this time around: heavier themes, a little spiritual searching, and that quiet, reflective vibe he’s always done well.

Instead of going the usual solo route, Jennings teamed up with drummer Scott McPherson, who helped shape the album in a makeshift studio set up inside his design workshop. The album came together gradually between late 2024 and early 2026, with Jennings popping in and out of sessions while writing on the road. A rotating cast of musicians also jumped in, giving Dark Wings more of a loose, collaborative feel compared to his last record, Magnifier.

Lyrically, Jennings isn’t exactly keeping things light. The album digs into trauma, faith, survival, and all the messy stuff in between—but without completely ditching hope. Tracks like “Sacred Heart,” “If,” and “Eagle” lean into that balance of darkness and optimism.

Dark Wings drops July 10 on vinyl and digital. Pre-order now!

Tracklist:

Say Goodbye to the Ground

State of the State

Sacred Heart

If

Eagle

Bone Walks Alone

Dark Wings

Wild Oceans

Try Me

Crimson Cross

Spirit Mountain

Tour Dates

5/28 – Felton, CA – Felton Music Hall

5/29 – Menlo Park, CA – The Guild Theatre

5/30 – Novato, CA – Hopmonk Tavern

5/31 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s

6/13 – South Haven, MN – Haven House

6/14 – Fargo, ND – Jasper Hotel

9/10–12 – McHenry, IL – McHenry Music Festival