Rat Boy Releases New Single “BROKEN,” Announce New Album “CRASH!”

Image used with permission for news and review purposes

UK punks RAT BOY are back with a loud, scrappy new single called “BROKEN.” The track leans heavy on jagged riffs and that ‘90s punk attitude, with a little help from Tim Armstrong, who co-wrote the song. It’s the first taste of their upcoming album CRASH!, dropping June 26 via Hellcat Records.



If you’ve followed RAT BOY at all, you know they bounce between punk, ska, and hip-hop but this one feels more straight-up punky.

The 18-track album was recorded in singer-songwriter Suzi Quatro’s garden, and co-produced by bandmates Cardy and Booth, alongside Armstrong. Coming in with a DIY mindset, the band set up two sheds in Quatro’s garden and had Booth run back and forth between them to hit record and play the drums, barely making the cut at times.

“The room wasn’t soundproof; it was a single thin wooden room with no deadening, so the drum kit sounded so insane and live,” explains Cardy. “We didn’t need to add any triggers to the drums; it’s all real! We all shared a headphone mix through splitters, and we pretty much couldn’t hear what we were playing. I think it might have only been in one ear, too, so we had to trust ourselves that we were playing tight.”

CRASH! Tracklist

BROKEN

HIGH LIFE

AWAY DAYS

BASEBALL BAT

GUN TO MY HEAD

SICK OF IT

CITY BOYS

PUBLIC WARNING

THE RIVER

SKELETONS

NIGHT BUS

BLIND

MAKE ME STAY

S.O.S

DEAD END

ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT

REASON

NO STARS

Of course every title is in caps because..I have no idea.

The album drops June 26. Go break something to “BROKEN” in the meantime.