Montreal’s Taxi Girls Announce Debut LP with First Single “Say It!”

Photo by Loicia. Image used with permission for news and review purposes

Montreal’s Taxi Girls have been quietly building a head of steam in the city’s underground punk scene since forming in 2022, and with their debut single “Say It!” out now on Stomp Records.



“Say It!” is the first taste of their debut LP Static, due June 26. The album, by the band’s own description, doesn’t pull punches. It’s a record about stepping into your power after sitting with some seriously heavy stuff. The title alone suggests a signal fighting through interference, which feels about right for a band this determined to be heard.

The buzz around Taxi Girls isn’t new. They’ve already shared stages with NOBRO, Billy Talent, The Hives, NOFX, and Lagwagon, which is a pretty decent endorsement from the scene. More impressively, Iggy Pop has been championing them on his BBC 6 Music radio show. When the godfather of punk puts you on, you’re probably doing something right.

A second single, “Secret Handshake,” drops June 5, with “Midnight Mixtape” spotlighted around release week. Static is up for pre-order now on vinyl and digital. Keep an eye on this one. Order their music and merch at Bandcamp!