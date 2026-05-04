The Slackers Release New Music Video for “The Whole World Was In On It”

Photo courtesy of Slackers YouTube / Pirates Press Records

The Slackers have released a brand new music video for the single “The Whole World Was In On It!”



The video was shot by Eric Durkin & Alyssa Tennyson, edited by Pat Byrne, and completed with post-production & creative direction by Rock and Roll Creative. This song comes from the NYC ska/reggae legends’ latest EP, Money is King.

“The Whole World Was In On It” is about the events that leave their mark on your life, and it was written by guitarist Agent Jay, who says:

“The summer of ’77…there was a fire in my building in Queens, Elvis died, and New York fell into a legendary blackout. In my mind, as a kid, all these events happened on the same night, and were all related. The blackout caused Elvis to die, and my building to catch fire…which caused the blackout, etc. Everything was connected…the whole world was in on it! But of course, Elvis did not die during the blackout…although I’m not sure [of] the night of the fire in my building. Things aren’t as connected as we’d like them to be. Nothing makes sense anymore.”

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